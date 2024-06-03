After the Maldives banned Israelis from visiting the country in response to the conflict in Gaza, Israel advised its citizens to avoid travelling to the island nation and recommended that those already in the country consider leaving.

Amidst escalating tension, the Israeli Embassy's X page posted photographs of Indian beaches, from Goa to Kerala and urged their citizens to ditch the Maldives and head to beach destinations in India instead.

The Embassy of Israel wrote on X, "Since the Maldives is no longer welcoming Israelis, here are some beautiful and amazing Indian beaches where Israeli tourists are warmly welcomed and treated with utmost hospitality.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli Embassy also posted a photo of a beach in Lakshadweep which is something of a sore spot for Maldivians as exhibited by the ministers who made derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he posted photos of himself snorkelling in Lakshadweep and enjoying its beaches.

These remarks were seen as racist and led to calls to boycott the Maldives as a tourist destination.

Tourism in Maldives is not all smooth sailing after Indian tourists dropped to a record low. Official data shows the number of Israelis visiting the Maldives this year is down 88 per cent compared to last year.

The decision to ban Israeli passport holders from entering the country appears to have been triggered by public anger over the ongoing conflict in Gaza and growing pressure from opposition parties.

President Mohamed Muizzu established a subcommittee to oversee the implementation of the ban. Additionally, a national fundraising campaign called "Maldivians in Solidarity with Palestine" has been launched to support the Palestinian people.