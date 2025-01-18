Israel’s Cabinet has approved a ceasefire agreement aimed at pausing the 15-month conflict in Gaza. The deal includes the release of dozens of hostages and a six-week halt to hostilities.

The approval came in the early hours of Saturday in Jerusalem after extensive discussions. The ceasefire, the second since the war began, is set to take effect on Sunday.

This development marks a critical move toward reducing the violence and addressing the humanitarian crisis caused by the prolonged and devastating fighting.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office had earlier reported last-minute "snags” in finalizing the deal to pause the conflict. Netanyahu announced he would convene the security Cabinet on Friday, followed by the government, to approve the much-anticipated hostage agreement.

The announcement came after U.S. President Joe Biden and Qatar's Prime Minister confirmed the deal, which aims to pause the devastating conflict and facilitate the release of dozens of hostages.

Qatar's Prime Minister stated that the ceasefire in Gaza would begin on Sunday, with 33 Israeli hostages to be freed during the initial phase of the truce, according to AFP.

Mediation efforts by the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar have been ongoing for over a year. Talks had previously reached similar points only to face last-minute setbacks.

The conflict began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched its deadliest attack on Israel, killing 1,210 people, most of them civilians, according to AFP. During the assault, Hamas also captured 251 hostages, 94 of whom remain in Gaza, including 34 confirmed dead by the Israeli military.

In retaliation, Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has caused 46,707 deaths, primarily civilians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. The fighting has displaced the majority of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents and left much of the territory in ruins.