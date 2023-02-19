Israeli forces carried out missile strikes at a residential neighborhood in central Damascus, Syria killing 15 civilians, claim reports.

According to a source in the Damascus police command, an unspecified number of people have been killed and wounded, according to the Syrian state media outlet SANA.

Around 12.30 a.m. local time, loud explosions could be heard above the capital. SANA reported that Syrian air defenses were "confronting hostile targets in the sky around Damascus."

Israel did not immediately issue a statement regarding the attack. Damascus-area targets are frequently the targets of Israeli airstrikes.

The first airstrikes since the devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6 were on February 18.

The Syrian army reported that Israel's military fired missiles toward the international airport of Syria's capital early on February 19, putting it out of service, killing two soldiers and wounding two others. This was the last time an attack on Damascus was reported.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on Iran-allied militant groups' bases, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, which has sent thousands of fighters to support Assad's forces in Syria.

The strikes by Israel occur amid a wider covert conflict between Iran and Israel. There were fears that Damascus and Aleppo airports would be used to bring Iranian weapons into the country, which led to the attacks.



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