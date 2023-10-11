As the conflict between Israel and Hamas enters day five, Israel is gearing up for an intensified attack by initiating a ground offensive in Gaza, alongside ongoing air raids. The Israel Army is assembling its personnel in southern Israel, with additional reserve forces and heavy military equipment being mobilised.

The Israeli Defense Force has declared the recapture of southern Israel, bordering Gaza. Post the unprecedented Hamas attack on Saturday, the death toll has reached 1,200 in Israel and 900 in Gaza. Israel has announced the recapture of Gaza border areas from Hamas, where numerous killings have taken place since the attack by the Palestinian group.

Control over many regional areas and roads has been assumed by the Israeli army. The first plane carrying 'advanced' ammunition from the United States has landed at Nevatim airbase in Israel, confirmed by the Israel Defence Force. This ammunition is meant 'to enable significant strikes and preparations for additional scenarios', as stated by the army.

The US government had earlier declared 'rock solid and unwavering' support to Israel. In his recent statement, US President Joe Biden expressed support for Israel, warning those who might exploit the situation. Biden labelled the Hamas attacks as 'an act of sheer evil', assuring readiness to deploy additional assets if required.

The Israeli army has also initiated shelling in Syria following rocket attacks in the Golan Heights area. While the military did not blame any group for the rocket attack, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights attributed it to a Palestinian faction operating from Syrian territory. Hezbollah had previously claimed responsibility for an attack on northern Israel from Syria.

Also read : Israeli military discovers 1,500 bodies of Hamas operatives as control restored in the South