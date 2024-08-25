Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has declared an emergency situation in Israel for the next 48 hours, following a significant escalation of tensions with Hezbollah on the Lebanon border.

The Israeli military launched preemptive strikes in Lebanon on Sunday, August 25, citing an imminent threat from the Iran-backed group. In retaliation, Hezbollah fired over 150 projectiles towards Israeli territory.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack, stating it was in response to the killing of its military commander, Fuad Shukr. The group targeted what it described as a "special military target" and Israel's Iron Dome platforms.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently leading a high-level meeting at an undisclosed location to address the situation.

IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari described the Israeli strikes as a "self-defence act" to remove threats from Hezbollah. The IDF detected preparations by Hezbollah to launch missiles and rockets towards Israel, prompting the preemptive action.

Israel launched 40 air-to-surface missiles against Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon. Residents in these areas were warned to evacuate immediately.

The escalation has led to casualties, with reports of a woman injured by shrapnel in the Israeli coastal city of Acre. She is being treated at Bnai Zion Hospital in Haifa.

The conflict has also disrupted air travel, with flights to and from Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv temporarily suspended.