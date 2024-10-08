The Israel Defence Forces, on October 8 claimed that the head of the logistics unit for Hezbollah, Suhail Hussein Husseini was killed during airstrikes in the Beirut area.

Sharing details, the IDF said that a strike on a compound in Beirut was carried out on Monday, October 7, which killed Husseini.

However, there was no immediate comment from Hezbollah.

Taking to their X handle, the IAD said, "The IDF killed Sohil Hossein Hosseini, the head of the Hezbollah terrorist organisation's headquarters. Yesterday, under the precise direction of the Intelligence Division, Air Force fighter jets targeted the Beirut area and killed Sohil Hossein Hosseini, the head of the Hezbollah terrorist organisation's headquarters."

Earlier on October 3, the IAF also announced the killing of three senior leaders of the Palestinian terror outfit Hamas, including their Gaza government head Rawhi Mushtaha.

The IDF said that a strike on an underground compound in northern Gaza killed Rawhi Mushtaha and two other Hamas commanders, Sameh Siraj and Sameh Oudeh.

In September this year, in a "precision strike" in Lebanon's Beirut, Israel also killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, giving a major blow to the Iran-backed terror group.

The Middle East has been witnessing a chaotic security situation for nearly one year after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking hostage over 200 others. The attack triggered the war in Gaza, which has killed over 41,000 people.