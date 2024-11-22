Israel has confirmed the elimination of Khaled Abu-Daka, commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's rocket unit, in a targeted operation in central Gaza.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet issued a joint statement revealing that Abu-Daka was struck in the Deir al-Balah area, designated as a humanitarian zone.

The statement noted that Abu-Daka had overseen rocket attacks on southern Israeli communities, including those launched on October 7 and subsequent days.

Israeli forces emphasised that extensive precautions were taken to minimise civilian casualties during the operation. These included the use of precise munitions, real-time intelligence, and aerial surveillance.