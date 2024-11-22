Israel eliminates key Islamic Jihad rocket unit commander
Israeli forces have eliminated a key commander of the Islamic Jihad's rocket unit, aiming to weaken the group's threat. The move could escalate tensions, prompting calls for restraint.
Israel has confirmed the elimination of Khaled Abu-Daka, commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's rocket unit, in a targeted operation in central Gaza.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet issued a joint statement revealing that Abu-Daka was struck in the Deir al-Balah area, designated as a humanitarian zone.
The statement noted that Abu-Daka had overseen rocket attacks on southern Israeli communities, including those launched on October 7 and subsequent days.
Israeli forces emphasised that extensive precautions were taken to minimise civilian casualties during the operation. These included the use of precise munitions, real-time intelligence, and aerial surveillance.
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