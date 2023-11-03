The Israeli military has encircled Gaza City - in their assault on Hamas terrorists. Their drive, however, was resisted by the Palestinian terrorist group with hit-and-run attacks from underground tunnels.

This came even as Arab leaders raised pressure on Israel to ease its siege of Gaza and at least briefly halt its attacks in order to aid civilians.

Israeli forces on Thursday encircled Gaza City in their assault on Hamas terrorists, the military said, but the Palestinian militant group resisted their drive with hit-and-run attacks from underground tunnels. In a statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "We're at the height of the battle. We've had impressive successes and have passed the outskirts of Gaza City. We are advancing."

Amid heavy explosions in Gaza, Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters his country's "troops completed the encirclement of Gaza City, which is the focal point of the Hamas terror organization." Brigadier General Iddo Mizrahi, chief of Israel's military engineers, said troops were encountering mines and booby traps. "Hamas has learned and prepared itself well," he said.

In response, Abu Ubaida, spokesperson for the armed wing of Hamas, said in a televised speech on Thursday that Israel's death toll in Gaza was much higher than the military had announced. "Your soldiers will return in black bags," he said.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to arrive in Israel for a second time on Friday. He will also head to Jordan, following President Joe Biden's push for a humanitarian "pause" in the fighting. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has previously ruled out a ceasefire, said, "We are advancing... Nothing will stop us." He also vowed to destroy Hamas rule in the Gaza Strip.

Nearly four weeks into the war between Israel and Hamas terrorists, the Palestinian death toll has risen above 9,000. Over 1,400 people, mainly civilians, have died on the Israeli side.