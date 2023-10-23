At least 266 Palestinians, including 117 children have been killed in the past 24 hours which also includes 30 deaths after a residential building in Gaza was struck by Israeli air strikes in the al-Shuhada area of the Jabalia refugee camp.

The strike levelled the building to the ground and also destroyed a number of neighbouring houses, as per Palestinian media reports.

Israel bombarded areas near three hospitals in the Gaza Strip early on Monday, reported Palestinian media. However, it was not immediately clear whether the hospitals themselves suffered damage. The report said Israel struck near Gaza City's Shifa and Al-Quds hospitals and near the Indonesian Hospital, in the enclave's north.

Earlier, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said Israel had ordered them to evacuate Al-Quds hospital.

Israeli air strikes continued to bombard Gaza early on Monday and its aircraft struck southern Lebanon overnight. In Gaza, the attacks concentrated on the centre and north, as per Palestinian media.

Health authorities in Gaza said at least 4,600 people were killed in Israel's two-week bombardment that began after the Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7 which killed 1,400 people.

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