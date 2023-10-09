Israel launched a severe attack on the Palestinian territory of Gaza on October 7, resulting in hundreds of deaths. This was in retaliation to an extreme assault by the Islamist group Hamas, which led to the death of 700 Israelis and abduction of several others.

The Saturday attack by Hamas fighters on Israeli towns is considered the deadliest since the Yom Kippur war 50 years ago, involving Egypt and Syria.

The attack has raised fears of another flare-up in the ongoing conflict. Israeli air strikes targeted housing blocks, tunnels, a mosque, and homes of Hamas officials in Gaza, killing over 400 people, including 20 children. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had promised a 'mighty vengeance'. Defence Minister Yoav Gallant warned of heavy consequences for the Gaza Strip that would alter reality for future generations.

The town of Ofakim, where Gallant delivered his statement, had suffered casualties and hostage situations. Meanwhile, Israel and Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah militia engaged in artillery and rocket exchanges. In Egypt, two Israeli tourists and a guide were shot dead.

Calls for restraint have been made globally. However, Western nations largely supported Israel, while Iran, Hezbollah, and protesters in various Middle Eastern countries praised Hamas.

In southern Israel, Hamas gunmen continued to battle Israeli security forces, more than 24 hours after their initial multi-pronged attack involving rocket barrages and armed groups who stormed army bases and border towns.



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