Israel's defence forces said it neutralised three senior Hamas commanders after its fighter jets struck a hide-out.

According to a post by the Israeli Defence Force on X, the operatives were linked to the Daraj Tuffah Battalion which is considered an important brigade in Hamas's organisation.

“IDF fighter jets struck 3 senior Hamas operatives in the Daraj Tuffah Battalion. The battalion's operatives played a significant role in the invasion and murderous attack against Israel on October 7, and is considered to be the most significant brigade of the Hamas terrorist organisation,” the IDF said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Day 21 of fighting in the Gaza Strip has passed since Hamas militants launched an unexpected offensive on Israel that left at least 1,400 Palestinians dead.

More than 7,000 Palestinians have died as a result of Israel's retaliatory bombardments, according to Gaza's health ministry, since the Hamas onslaught on October 7.

The United Nations has issued a warning that "nowhere is safe" in Gaza as Israel has increased its bombing in preparation for a ground invasion that is widely anticipated.

Israel has closed Gaza's regular supply routes for food, water, and other supplies ever since the Hamas invasion.

According to a poll released on Friday, over half of Israelis want to delay any assault of Gaza.

Asked if the military should immediately escalate to a large-scale ground offensive, 29% of Israelis agreed while 49% said "it would be better to wait" and 22% were undecided, the poll published in the Maariv newspaper said.

On Thursday (October 26), the White House downplayed media reports suggesting that the terror attack on Israel on October 7 by Hamas was related to the announcement last month of plans for an India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.