The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) today said it has killed a commander in Hamas's commando forces which led one of the attacks on southern Israel communities last week.

"Ali Qadi led the inhumane, barbaric October 7 massacre of civilians in Israel. We just eliminated him. All Hamas terrorists will meet the same fate," the IDF wrote on social media platform X.

As per information provided from the IDF, Ali Qadi, a company commander in the Nukhba unit, was

killed in a drone strike following intelligence input by the Shin Bet security agency and Military Intelligence

Directorate.

The IDF has also said that Qadi was arrested by Israel in 2005 over the kidnapping and murder of Israeli civilians, but was released to the Gaza Strip as part of the 2011 Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange.

In retaliatory strike against Hamas terror attacks in Israel, Israeli soldiers along with tanks and munitions have been deployed near the Gaza border as they are preparing for a full ground offensive against the Hamas.

Further, Israeli infantry troops are moving closer to the Gaza border in anticipation of a full ground offensive on Hamas.

However, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Israel to "reconsider" its warning, calling it "dangerous and deeply troubling. Guterres further emphasized that such demand for a mass evacuation on extremely short notice could have devastating consequences.

