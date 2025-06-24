Donald Trump calls for restraint as Israel-Iran ceasefire comes into effect amid tensions

A ceasefire between Israel and Iran was declared and confirmed by both sides. US President Donald Trump urged immediate adherence to the truce, calling on both nations to avoid further violations.

Taking to Truth Social, President Trump posted a direct appeal:

"THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES!"

Earlier in the day, Tel Aviv had reported a series of ballistic missile attacks launched by Tehran. The assault led to a temporary shutdown of Israeli airspace, which has since been reopened. Israel's airport authority confirmed the resumption of incoming flights, according to a report by Reuters.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed to have successfully intercepted a potentially larger offensive. IDF spokespersons reported that several Iranian missile launchers in western Iran, which were primed for further attacks, were destroyed in preemptive strikes.

Despite the ceasefire taking effect, the missile barrage left its mark. Israeli emergency services reported that a man in northern Israel was seriously injured while seeking refuge in a bomb shelter during the attack.

Responding to accusations of ceasefire violations, Tehran clarified that its final round of missile fire occurred before the truce officially began. Iranian authorities later confirmed that they were observing the ceasefire following the US-brokered intervention.

The rapidly evolving situation highlights both the fragility and urgency of diplomatic efforts to prevent a full-scale regional conflict. All eyes now remain on the ground as international actors push for continued restraint.