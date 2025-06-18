The military confrontation between Israel and Iran has entered its sixth consecutive day, with no signs of de-escalation. A fresh round of missile attacks exchanged early Wednesday intensified the already volatile situation, raising concerns of a full-scale regional war.

In the pre-dawn hours, Iran launched two waves of missile strikes targeting Israeli cities, triggering a series of explosions over Tel Aviv. In retaliation, the Israeli Air Force conducted coordinated airstrikes near Tehran, reportedly focusing on military facilities. Residents in Tehran’s District 18 were ordered to evacuate ahead of the strikes, as confirmed by Iranian media outlets, which also reported blasts in Karaj and surrounding areas.

Despite mounting international calls for restraint, tensions flared after former U.S. President Donald Trump issued a series of provocative statements on Truth Social, directly addressing Iran’s leadership. Trump warned, “Our patience is wearing thin”, before demanding Iran’s “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!” He claimed U.S. intelligence had located Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, but stated, “We are not going to take him out — at least not for now.”

According to a report by Axios, Trump also spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday. Meanwhile, U.S. defense officials confirmed the deployment of additional fighter jets to the Middle East, extending air missions already underway.

In response to Trump's warnings, Ayatollah Khamenei issued his first public statement since the conflict reignited, vowing a “strong response to the terrorist Zionist regime.” Quoting historic Islamic references, he declared, “The battle begins. Ali returns to Khaybar,” signaling a fierce escalation in rhetoric and action.

Opposition voices also emerged amid the chaos. Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran’s last monarch, claimed the regime was crumbling from within. He alleged that Khamenei had “gone into hiding underground” and likened him to “a frightened rat who has lost control of the situation.” Pahlavi renewed his call for regime change, urging the Iranian people to rise.

Meanwhile, the White House revealed that Trump chaired a 90-minute National Security Council meeting on Tuesday to assess further options, although American forces remain in a defensive stance for now.