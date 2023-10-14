The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) has initiated 'localised' raids into Gaza, a precursor to a weeklong ground offensive. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted at an escalated response, stating that the country was just beginning to retaliate.

In anticipation of the ground offensive, tens of thousands have fled from northern Gaza to the south following a 24-hour evacuation notice issued by Israel.

This action was in response to an unexpected attack from the ruling Hamas militant group a week ago. The conflict, which began on Saturday, October 7, has resulted in over 1,300 deaths in Israel and more than 1,900 in Palestine's Gaza and the West Bank.

The IDF is carrying out searches and thwarting anti-tank guided missile squads intending to infiltrate Israeli territory, as part of the initial raids. Netanyahu, in a recent address, stated that the Gaza offensive was in its early stages and lauded the efforts of the Israeli forces.

Hamas accused Israel of targeting evacuating citizens, claiming that at least 70 people, mostly women and children, were killed in Israeli air raids on convoys heading south. Israel has yet to comment on these allegations.

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