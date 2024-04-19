Israel launched missiles at a site in Iran, late on April 18, according to reports.

The attack comes days after Iran launched a drone strike on Israel in response to an attack at the Iranian embassy in Syria.

Explosions were heard at an airport in the Iranian city of Isafahan but the cause was not immediately known, according to the latest reports.

Several Iranian nuclear sites are located in Isfahan province, including Natanz, centerpiece of Iran’s uranium enrichment program.

Following the incident, several flights were diverted over Iranian airspace.

After a suspected Israeli strike on its embassy compound in Syria, Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles over the weekend in a retaliatory strike.

Most of the drones and missiles were downed before reaching Israeli territory.

In a statement given by Iran to the Nations Security Council, Iran said that Israel “must be compelled to stop any further military adventurism against our interests" as the UN secretary-general warned that the Middle East was in a "moment of maximum peril."