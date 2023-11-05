Amihai Eliyahu, an Israeli minister from the extremist Otzma Yehudit party, said one of Israel’s options in the war in Gaza is to drop a nuclear bomb on the Strip.

Asked whether an atomic bomb should be dropped on Gaza as Israel intensifies attack, the Heritage Minister Eliyahu said “this is one of the possibilities.”

However, he is not part of the security cabinet formed to make wartime decisions, nor does he have any influence to direct the war cabinet's actions against Hamas.

The Israeli Army continued its heavy bombardment of Gaza, particularly in the north, as the war between Israel and Hamas nears the one-month mark. According to Palestinian officials, 38 Palestinians, mostly women and children, were killed, and scores were wounded in an Israeli bombardment of Gaza's Maghazi camp on Saturday night. Meanwhile, the United States stated that they are actively pursuing an immediate ceasefire in Gaza to provide humanitarian assistance.

At least 38 Palestinians, mostly women and children, were killed, and many others were wounded in an Israeli airstrike at the Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on Saturday night. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) continued bombing Gaza throughout Saturday night and intensified attacks in the northern area of the Gaza Strip. Several residential houses were also destroyed in the latest round of assaults. Israel's ground forces also continued their attacks targeting Hamas in Gaza.

According to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, more than 9,400 Palestinians have been killed in the territory as the assault continues. In the West Bank region, at least 140 have been killed in clashes between Israel and Hamas.