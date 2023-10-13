As the Israel-Hamas conflict entered its sixth day, Israeli forces continued to intensify attacks on the Gaza Strip, raising concerns of a potential ground invasion. The situation has escalated further as Hamas terrorists hold 150 hostages, while Israel remains steadfast in its stance to maintain a siege until their release.

In an effort to garner support for its military campaign in Gaza, Israel presented graphic images of deceased children and civilians to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO defense ministers, attributing their deaths to Hamas. The conflict, which began on October 7 with a deadly assault by Hamas on Israeli communities, has prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to vow the destruction of the militant organization.

However, the relentless conflict has pushed Gaza to the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe. The death toll has climbed to over 1,500, and essential supplies are rapidly depleting.

Here are the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas conflict:



• A recent Israeli airstrike has left the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City in ruins, marking an escalation in the bombardment following a multi-front assault by Hamas militants that has resulted in the deaths of over 1,300 Israelis. Tragically, these airstrikes have led to the loss of more than 1,500 Palestinian lives, including women and children.

• Iran's UN mission has issued a warning, stating that if Israel does not halt its bombardment, the war may extend to "other fronts." While Iran denies direct involvement in the Hamas attacks, it has emphasized the operation's success, labeling it as Israel's "biggest failure."

• On October 12, 2023, Israeli artillery was reported to be firing on the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip every 30 seconds, unleashing approximately 6,000 munitions, totaling 4,000 tonnes of explosives, since the conflict's onset on Saturday.



Israel's order to evacuate 1.1 million residents of northern Gaza within 24 hours has raised speculations of an impending ground invasion in the territory controlled by Hamas. The United Nations has urgently called on Tel Aviv to rescind the evacuation order, fearing "devastating consequences" for the Gazan population.



Responding to the unexpected Hamas attack, Israel has mobilized 360,000 reservists, deployed forces near Gaza, and evacuated tens of thousands of residents from nearby communities. A new war Cabinet, inclusive of a longtime opposition politician, has been sworn in to lead the campaign.



In an attempt to rally support following the Hamas assault, Israel has released disturbing images of children who lost their lives in the conflict. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who arrived in Tel Aviv, condemned the images, describing them as "simply depravity in the worst imaginable way."



International organizations and leaders are calling for an immediate ceasefire and the protection of civilians caught in the crossfire. The United Nations issued an emergency appeal for $294 million to address "the most urgent needs" in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, where more than 400,000 Palestinians have been displaced from their homes in recent days.



The United States has no plans to send troops to Israel, according to White House National Security spokesman John Kirby. The US is arranging charter flights from Israel to transport American citizens to European destinations as a safety measure.

Simultaneously, the first group of approximately 230 Indians returned to India from Israel on a charter flight on October 12 morning. Operation Ajay has been launched to facilitate the return of Indian citizens wishing to come back home as Israel prepares to escalate its retaliatory actions against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.