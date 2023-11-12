Fierce conflict continues near Gaza's hospitals, including the besieged region's largest healthcare facility, Al-Shifa, as the Israeli military heightens operations against the Palestinian group, Hamas.

Thousands of patients and displaced individuals, anxious about a direct attack on the hospital, have fled southwards. Palestinian authorities report two newborns have died, with many more endangered due to fuel shortages amid the severe fighting.

Israel's military has announced plans to evacuate infants from Al-Shifa hospital, with an army spokesperson confirming that troops will assist in the evacuation process on Sunday. Despite escalating global calls for a ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has proclaimed that Israel's campaign against Gaza's ruling Hamas militants will continue at 'full force.'

Netanyahu, in a televised address, stated that a ceasefire would only be plausible if all 239 hostages held in Gaza are freed.

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