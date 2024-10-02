Israel's Deputy Spokesperson for External Affairs, Alex Gandler, declared that Israel has strategic goals to defeat Iran's proxies following a massive missile attack on October 1. The assault, involving approximately 180 rockets, was largely intercepted by Israeli and coalition air defence systems.

Gandler emphasised that Israel's approach is not a tit-for-tat game, but rather a focused effort to free buffer regions from Iran's influence. He stated, "Our response would be to free buffers and those countries from the stronghold of Iran."

The attack resulted in no reported casualties or injuries, which Gandler attributed to the effectiveness of Israel's air defence capabilities and coalition support.

In a controversial move, Israeli Foreign Minister declared UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "persona non grata," citing his lack of support throughout the conflict with Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry justified the missile barrage as self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter. They cited recent Israeli actions, including alleged assassinations of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, as provocation.

The situation remains tense, with the Israel Defense Forces calling for the evacuation of two dozen villages in southern Lebanon, signalling potential further military action.

Amid the escalating conflict, Gandler highlighted the strong ties between Israel and India, praising their economic, defence, and people-to-people relationships.