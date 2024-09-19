The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a series of strikes across Lebanon targeting Hezbollah positions, shortly after Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered a high-profile speech condemning recent attacks on the group.

The IDF’s operation, aimed at crippling Hezbollah’s capabilities and infrastructure, follows a series of devastating attacks on Hezbollah's communications equipment, including pager and walkie-talkie explosions. These earlier incidents, which have reportedly resulted in over 37 deaths and approximately 3,000 injuries, were condemned by Nasrallah as a "declaration of war."

"The IDF is currently striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon to degrade Hezbollah’s terrorist capabilities and infrastructure. For decades, Hezbollah has weaponized civilian homes, dug tunnels beneath them, and used civilians as human shields — turning southern Lebanon into a war zone," the IDF stated on social media platform X.

The timing of Israel’s strikes was notably coincidental with Nasrallah's speech, during which he warned of potential war crimes and labeled the recent attacks as violations of international norms. The IDF’s airstrikes, which reportedly resumed in the afternoon, have intensified fears of an all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah.

The Israeli government has not confirmed or denied involvement in the initial attacks on Hezbollah’s communications infrastructure, though there is speculation that Mossad, Israel's intelligence agency, may have been behind them.