Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to 'fight until victory' in Gaza, indicating no halt in the military's bombardment and anticipated invasion of the enclave. This comes after the release of two American hostages by Hamas.

The conflict has been termed the deadliest of the five Gaza wars, with over 4,000 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis dead.

Two Americans, a mother and her teenage daughter, were released by Hamas, with over 200 hostages still being held.

The US President Joe Biden was asked by the reporters if Israel should delay a potential ground invasion of Gaza, to which he responded 'yes'. However, the White House later clarified that Biden had misheard the question. Several European governments, along with the United States, are urging Israel to delay the ground invasion of Gaza.

Several European governments and the United States are urging Israel to postpone a potential ground invasion of Gaza, according to a senior diplomat official cited by The Times of Israel. The official explained that these governments are not discouraging an invasion entirely, but suggesting a delay to explore the success of further diplomatic efforts. The delivery of aid to Gaza was delayed again on Friday.

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