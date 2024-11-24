An Israeli missile strike destroyed the al-Farouq Mosque in Nuseirat, Gaza, on Saturday, adding to the escalating devastation in the region’s protracted conflict. Multiple cameras, including footage from Palestinian journalist Ahmed Maqadema, captured the moment of impact as the missile struck from the north, causing severe damage to the mosque.

While the exact number of casualties remains uncertain, Reuters reported that a wounded individual was seen being carried away from the site. Israeli forces had previously issued warnings that the mosque was a target, according to photographer Khames Alrefi.

The mosque's muezzin, Adnan Imad al-Din, confirmed the attack occurred just after afternoon prayers, stressing that the mosque was empty at the time. He stated, "They saw with their own eyes, there is no one coming out of the mosque. There was no one in the mosque, but they want to prevent us from praying. They don’t want anyone to pray, but God willing, we will pray despite them, and we will rebuild this mosque better than it was."

This strike is part of Israel's continued military operations in Gaza, a campaign that, over the past 13 months, has resulted in the deaths of over 44,000 people and the displacement of nearly the entire population of the enclave, according to Gaza officials. Efforts to secure a ceasefire have stalled, with mediation efforts by Qatar suspended until both sides agree to meaningful concessions.

The destruction of al-Farouq Mosque comes amidst widespread damage to surrounding buildings and highlights the ongoing toll of the conflict. Despite the mounting destruction, there are no signs of de-escalation, leaving Gaza's residents to endure the ongoing violence and instability.

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