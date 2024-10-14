Amid the rising tension and escalation of the ongoing conflict, an Israeli airstrike late Sunday night struck a school in central Gaza that was being used as a shelter, resulting in the deaths of at least 20 people, including children. The facility, which had provided refuge to numerous Palestinians displaced by the protracted yearlong war, was located in the Nuseirat area. The attack also claimed the lives of two women, according to reports from local hospitals.

The aftermath of the strike saw the bodies of the victims transported to Al-Awda hospital in Nuseirat and Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in nearby Deir al-Balah. Medical officials in these facilities confirmed that several children were among the dead, underscoring the grave humanitarian toll on civilians seeking safety amid the relentless violence.

The attack on the school-turned-shelter highlights the growing perils faced by Gaza's civilians, who continue to endure heavy bombardment in densely populated areas, further exacerbating an already dire humanitarian crisis. The recent airstrike adds to the mounting death toll and displacement in the region, which remains gripped by escalating hostilities.

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