Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet on May 5 decided to shut down Al Jazeera's operations temporarily, asserting that the Qatari television network "threatened national security".

Netanyahu said, "Al Jazeera correspondents have harmed the security of Israel and incited against Israel Defence Force soldiers. The time has come to eject Hamas's mouthpiece from our country,” further adding that the incitement channel will be closed in Israel.

According to a government statement, Israel's communications minister signed a decree to "act immediately”, however, backing the move was one lawmaker who informed that Al Jazeera could challenge the decision in court.



According to the order, Al Jazeera's offices in Israel will be shut, its broadcast equipment confiscated and its channel cut off from cable and satellite companies. Its websites will also be blocked.

The Qatari government which has opposed Israel’s operation against Hamas funds Al Jazeera.

Last month, the Knesset, Israel's Parliament, ratified a law that allowed the temporary closure of foreign news networks in Israel, following which the Al Jazeera's offices in Israel will be put on halt for 45 days and can be extended further to any period or after the end of military operations in Gaza.

Al Jazeera's head in Israel and the Palestinian territories called the Israeli cabinet's decision to shut down its offices "dangerous".