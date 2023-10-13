An Israeli diplomat in China was stabbed in what is being suspected to be a terrorist attack. This was stated by the Israeli foreign ministry to the Times of Israel on Friday.

The diplomat is now reportedly hospitalised and is receiving medical treatment. Meanwhile, the diplomat's condition is reported to be stable.

This incident comes after Hamas had called for a "day of rage" on Friday amid escalating tensions with Israel. In view of this, Israelis and Jews all over the world have been advised to be on high alert.

The attack on the Israeli diplomat has put a dent in the already strained relations between Israel and China. The Israeli envoy to Beijing has expressed "deep disappointment" over China's lack of condemnation of the recent Hamas attacks. Noteworthy is that the Israeli government has been vocal about its concerns regarding China's stance on the ongoing conflict.

Over 1,200 Israelis and 1,530 Palestinians have been killed in the week-long conflict between Israel and Hamas, with thousands injured and hundreds of thousands displaced. Meanwhile, there are strong indications that Israel is getting ready for a massive ground offensive on the Gaza Strip following.

Israel's military, meanwhile, has called for all civilians of Gaza City, who amount to more than 1 million people, to relocate south within 24 hours. Hours before the evacuation order was issued, Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said, "Now is a time for war."