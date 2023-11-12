A production crew member of a popular Israeli television series, Fauda, has died during the war against Palestinian terror group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the show's cast said on Saturday (local time).

Matan Meir, a 38-year-old Sergeant Major General (Reservist), from the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) was announced in a list of those soldiers who died in the line of duty in Gaza, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The cast of Fauda said they were "devastated" and "heartbroken" by the news of Mair's death.

"We are devastated to share that one of our Fauda family members, Matan Meir, was killed in action in Gaza. Matan was an integral crew member. The cast and crew are heartbroken by this tragic loss. We extend our condolences to Matan’s family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," read a tweet from the Fauda cast on X.

According to the IDF, Meir hailed from Odem in the northern part of the Golan Heights. He fought in the 697th Battalion of the IDF’s 551st Brigade, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Apart from Fauda, Meir was also involved in the production of other shows, including the series, The Cops.

Israel widened its offensive against Hamas by launching a ground operation in Gaza in response to the Palestinian group's sudden attack on the Jewish nation on October 7. Around 1,200 people have died in Israel while more than 10,000 lives have been lost in the war amid growing international calls for a humanitarian pause in the fighting.

