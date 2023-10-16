Israel's Foreign Minister has reacted strongly to the Vatican over what he describes as an "unacceptable" statement from the Holy See where he expressed concern for Gazan civilians while Israel mourns the loss of hundreds amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

The row arose following comments made by Pope Francis in a Vatican address on Sunday, where he called for the respect of humanitarian rights, particularly in Gaza, and emphasised the need for humanitarian corridors and the release of hostages.

Pope said in his statement, "I continue to follow with much pain what is happening in Israel and Palestine." The Pope's remarks came in the wake of the Israeli bombing campaign in the Gaza Strip, which resulted in the displacement of over 400,000 Palestinians in the region over the past seven days.

The Pope called for humanitarian corridors to help those under siege in Gaza and renewed his appeal for the release of hostages. As per Israeli authorities, 155 individuals, including Israeli soldiers and citizens, were captured by Hamas on October 7 and taken to Gaza. The hostages also include nationals from countries like the United States and Britain.

In response, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said that Israel "expects the Vatican to come out with a clear and unequivocal condemnation of the murderous terrorist actions of Hamas terrorists who harmed women, children, and the elderly solely because they are Jews and Israelis."

Cohen further said, "It is unacceptable that you put out a statement expressing worry primarily for Gazan civilians while Israel is burying 1,300 who were murdered."

Cohen's response underscores Israel's dissatisfaction with the Vatican's statement, which they perceive as disproportionately focused on Gazan civilians while not giving due recognition to the Israeli casualties and suffering.

Earlier, Vatican City's Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin, had said that the Pope is willing to serve as a mediator for peace between Israel and Gaza. Parolin said that negotiations for the safe return of hostages and an end to the violence are paramount concerns for the Vatican.