An intense gunfight between Israeli forces and Palestinian militant group Hamas escalated on October 8 across southern Israel, killing more than 610 on both sides, following a surprise attack by militants on the previous day.

Concurrently, northern Israel experienced heavy mortar shelling from Lebanon, with the Lebanese Islamist group Hezbollah targeting Israeli military posts.

The Israeli military has claimed to have retaliated with artillery strikes into Lebanon and a drone attack on a Hezbollah post near the border.

The ongoing conflict, triggered by an unprecedented attack by Hamas on Saturday morning, has reportedly resulted in approximately 500 casualties across both Israel and Palestine. In a recent statement, Hamas's armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, confirmed that their fighters are actively engaged in several clashes within Israel.



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