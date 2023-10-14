The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on October 14 said that they had killed a senior Hamas member, Murad Abu Murad, in an airstrike in the Gaza Strip last night.

The IDF stated that the strike targeted a headquarters managing the terror group's aerial activities. Abu Murad, reportedly the head of Hamas's aerial array, was said to have played a significant role in directing terrorists during last weekend's massacre, which saw attackers entering Israel via hang gliders.

The IDF also confirmed hitting dozens of sites linked to Hamas's commando forces, who led the October 7 infiltration into Israel, in separate overnight strikes.

The conflict escalated significantly on Saturday when Hamas launched a wave of attacks on Israel, resulting in hundreds of fatalities. Since then, over 1,300 people in Israel and more than 1,530 people in Gaza have been killed. Israel has claimed that approximately 1,500 Hamas militants have been killed within its borders.



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