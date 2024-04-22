Major-General Aharon Haliva, the military intelligence chief of Israel, resigned on Monday, taking responsibility for failing to prevent the deadly surprise attack by Hamas in October last year. This makes him the first senior official to step down following the incident.

In his resignation letter, Haliva expressed deep regret over the attack that took place on October 7, 2023, acknowledging that his division failed in its task. He mentioned that he has been carrying the burden of that 'black day' ever since.

The resignation of Haliva is a significant development, as he is the first high-ranking official to step down in the wake of the attack. His decision was confirmed by the army, highlighting his acceptance of leadership responsibility. Expectations of resignations from Haliva and other officials were already in the air due to the evident failures leading up to the attack.

However, the timing of these resignations remains uncertain amidst ongoing conflicts with Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in London, and escalating tensions with Iran.

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