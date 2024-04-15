The Israeli military has lifted a number of restrictions on public gatherings that were put in place in advance of Sunday's Iranian missile strike, allowing kids to return to school.

In anticipation of the missile attack, the military's Home Front command late Saturday curtailed the amount of public gatherings and canceled schools.

The decision that there is no longer a threat of additional attacks was reflected in the announcement made on Monday.

A day before Iran attacked Israel, public assemblies with more than a thousand participants were outlawed, and educational institutions throughout were closed.

Schools, childcare facilities, and colleges will now be permitted to resume, and earlier-postponed school trips and camps will still be permitted.