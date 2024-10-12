Israel, on October 12 released a military statement ordering residents of 22 southern Lebanese villages to evacuate to areas north of the Awali River, which flows from the western Bekaa Valley into the Mediterranean.

The order which was communicated via a military statement informs that southern Lebanon villages have been recent targets of Israeli attacks, many of which are already almost empty.

Claiming that the group, Hezbollah is using sites to conceal weapons and launch attacks on Israel, the military stated that evacuations were necessary for the safety of residents due to increased activities by the group. However, Hezbollah denies concealing its weapons among civilians.

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, which erupted one year ago when the Iranian-backed group began launching rockets at northern Israel in support of Hamas at the start of the Gaza war, has dramatically escalated over the past month.

Intensified Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon, the Bekaa Valley and the southern suburbs of Beirut have forced approximately 1.2 million people from their homes since Septermber, 2023, according to the Lebanese government.