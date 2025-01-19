Israeli military has stated that the truce with Gaza will not begin until Hamas hands over the names of the 33 hostages to be released later on January 19, echoing an earlier statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Israeli military said that it "continues to attack" inside Gaza as it has not yet received the list of hostages who will be released from Palestine from Iran-backed terror group Hamas.

"As of this morning, Hamas has not fulfilled its obligations and, contrary to the agreement, has not provided Israel with the names of the returning female hostages. Until Hamas fulfills its commitments, the ceasefire will not come into effect," Hagari was quoted as saying by an official.

The truce had been set to go into effect at 8.30 am local time on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Hamas blamed the delay in handing over the names on “technical field reasons", which was quoted as saying by The Associated Press that it is committed to the ceasefire deal announced last week.

Netanyahu had said on Saturday that Israel won't move forward with the ceasefire agreement until it received the first list of hostages.

"We will not move forward with the agreement until we receive the list of hostages who will be released, as agreed. Israel will not tolerate violations of the agreement. The sole responsibility lies with Hamas," he had said in a post on X.