On May 21, Israeli officials confiscated a camera and broadcasting gear of The Associated Press (AP) in southern Israel, alleging the news agency violated a recent media law by providing visuals to Al Jazeera.

The Qatari satellite channel is among thousands of clients that procure live video feeds from AP and other news agencies. AP condemned the action.

Officials from the Communications Ministry seized the equipment from AP's location in Sderot and handed over a document signed by Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, accusing the agency of breaching the country's foreign broadcaster law.

Before the seizure, the equipment was transmitting a general view of northern Gaza. AP adheres to Israel's military censorship rules.

The seizure followed a verbal order on Thursday to stop the live transmission, which AP did not comply with. Israeli officials had earlier used the law to shut down the offices of Al Jazeera on May 5, confiscate their equipment, ban their broadcasts, and block their websites.

It is one of the few international news outlets that has stayed in Gaza throughout the war, broadcasting scenes of airstrikes and overcrowded hospitals, and accusing Israel of massacres.

The war in Gaza commenced with a Hamas assault in Israel that killed 1,200 people and took 250 others hostage. Over 35,000 Palestinians have been killed since then, as per Gaza’s Health Ministry.