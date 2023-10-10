Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said said his country "did not start the war, but it will finish it”.

“We didn’t want this war. It was forced upon us in the most brutal and savage way. Though Israel didn’t start this war, Israel will finish it,” the Prime Minister said. The Israeli Prime Minister's statement comes in even as the Israel-Hamas war continues to escalate with the death toll crossing the 1600 mark on Tuesday.

Emphasizing that Hamas will understand that they have "made a mistake of historic proportions" by attacking Israel, Netanyahu said that the Jewish people are no longer stateless or defenseless, and will exact a price a price "that will be remembered by them and Israel’s other enemies for decades to come."

Prime Minister Netanyahu said that the "savage attacks that Hamas perpetrated against innocent Israelis are mindboggling".

Comparing Hamas with ISIS, Netanyahu called for support from Israel's allies and said that forces of civilisation must support them in defeating Hamas.

He also thanked the countries that showed support for Israel since the war broke out. saying, "I want to thank President Biden for his unequivocal support. I want to thank leaders across the world who are standing with Israel today. I want to thank the people and Congress of the United States of America."

Netanyahu further asserted that when Israel wins the war, the entire civilized world shall win along with it.

The Israel-Hamas war was triggered after Hamas terrorists, who rule the Gaza Strip, launched thousands of rockets and sent fighters across the border on Saturday in what has appeared to be an unprecedented incursion.

The violence, which has claimed more than 1,600 lives from both Israel and Palestine so far, has prompted international declarations of support for Israel, along with appeals for an end to the war and protection of civilians.