A massive Israeli airstrike in Beirut reportedly targeted Hashem Safieddine, a senior Hezbollah official widely considered the likely successor to the group's slain leader Hassan Nasrallah. The attack, which occurred at midnight on Thursday, was one of the heaviest bombardments in the area since Nasrallah's death.

Sources cited by Reuters claim the strike targeted Safieddine during a meeting of senior Hezbollah officials in an underground bunker. However, neither the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) nor Hezbollah have issued official statements regarding the operation or its outcome.

Safieddine, designated as a terrorist by the United States in 2017, plays a crucial role in Hezbollah's political affairs and serves on the group's Jihad Council, which oversees military operations. As Nasrallah's cousin, he was often regarded as the second-in-command within the organisation and maintained close ties with the Iranian regime.

The strike on Beirut's southern suburbs killed several people and caused extensive damage, with the effects felt kilometres away. This escalation comes as part of Israel's intensified offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon, which has so far resulted in 37 deaths and 151 injuries in the past 24 hours, according to Lebanon's health ministry.

Israel claims to have also eliminated Mohammed Anisi, another senior Hezbollah official involved in developing precision-guided missiles, in a recent airstrike on the group's intelligence branch in Beirut.

As the conflict intensifies, nearly 1.2 million people have been displaced in Lebanon since the Israeli strikes began. The death toll in the country has surpassed 1,000, underscoring the rapidly escalating humanitarian crisis in the region.

International calls for a ceasefire are growing, but Israel appears determined to neutralise Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon. The situation remains volatile, with potential for further escalation as both sides continue to engage in cross-border clashes.