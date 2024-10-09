At least seven civilians were killed and 11 injured after Israel launched an airstrike at a residential building in the Mezuzah suburb west of the Syrian capital Damascus, on October 8.

As per state media citing a military source, preliminary reports suggest that the seven civilians who were killed include women and children. Reports also suggest that the airstrike caused "grave" material damage on private properties in surrounding areas.

As per the cited source, the airstrike was conducted by three missiles coming from the direction of the Golan Heights.

State media earlier reported that Syria's air defences had intercepted "hostile" targets in the vicinity of Damascus.

Israel has been carrying out strikes against Iran-linked targets in Syria for years but has ramped up such raids since last year's October 7 attack by Palestinian terrorist group Hamas on Israeli territory that sparked the Gaza war.

Earlier, the Israel Defence Forces, on October 8 claimed that the head of the logistics unit for Hezbollah, Suhail Hussein Husseini was killed during airstrikes in the Beirut area.

Sharing details, the IDF said that a strike on a compound in Beirut was carried out on Monday, October 7, which killed Husseini.