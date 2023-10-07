The mayor of Israel's Sha'ar Hanegev has reportedly been killed in a Palestinian attack from the Gaza Strip on October 7.

Palestinian militants fired over 5,000 rockets toward Israel on Saturday, resulting in the death of four individuals and injuries to several others.

This has triggered air raid sirens across the nation and increased the possibility of escalated conflict. The early morning onslaught lasted for over half an hour, with its effects audible in Haza and sirens blaring as far off as Tel Aviv.

This is a developing story. More updates to follow.

Also read : 5000 Palestinian rockets from Gaza strip hit Israel, 'state of war' declared