In the early hours of Monday, Israeli air and sea attacks on Rafah resulted in the death of at least 67 Palestinians, as reported by the Ministry of Health in Gaza.

The Israeli army has stated that it has rescued two captives from a house in Rafah’s Shaboura neighbourhood overnight. Additionally, seven people were killed by Israeli snipers inside Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis, according to the spokesman for Gaza’s health ministry.

A senior Hamas leader told the Al-Aqsa television channel on Sunday that Israel’s planned ground offensive on Rafah would disrupt the captive exchange negotiations.

Since October 7, Israeli attacks on Gaza have resulted in the death of at least 28,340 Palestinians and injured 67,984 others. The death toll in Israel from the October 7 Hamas-led attacks is 1,139.