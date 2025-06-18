Several bogies of Pakistan Railways' Jaffar Express derailed on Wednesday following a powerful explosion on the railway tracks near Jacobabad in Sindh province. The train was en route from Quetta to Peshawar when the blast occurred, sparking concerns over passenger safety and railway infrastructure security.

According to local media reports, police officials confirmed that the blast left a crater approximately three feet deep and wide, damaging nearly six feet of the track. Preliminary investigations suggest the explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) planted along the railway line.

Railway officials stated that the affected area has been cordoned off and an investigation is underway to determine the perpetrators and motive behind the attack.

Videos circulating on social media show passengers calmly disembarking from the train, many with children and luggage, with no immediate reports of casualties. Authorities have not released the official count of injuries, if any.

This is not the first time the Jaffar Express has been targeted. In a deadly incident earlier this year in March, militants belonging to the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) hijacked the train near Quetta, killing over two dozen security personnel and holding hundreds of passengers hostage.

The Jaffar Express, a vital daily passenger service operated by Pakistan Railways, covers approximately 1,632 kilometers between Quetta and Peshawar, completing its journey in around 34 hours. It remains a crucial transport link for citizens despite repeated threats from insurgent groups in volatile regions.

Security forces have been deployed to the site, and restoration work is expected to begin once forensic and security clearances are obtained. Authorities are on high alert as railway services across the region face renewed threats.