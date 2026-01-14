Jaishankar, Iranian Foreign Minister discuss escalating crisis as India urges nationals to exit Iran

Amid rapidly deteriorating security conditions in Iran following weeks of nationwide unrest, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi to review the evolving situation, as India stepped up advisories urging its citizens to leave the country at the earliest.

Confirming the diplomatic engagement, Jaishankar said the two ministers discussed the unfolding developments “in and around Iran.” “Received a call from Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi. We discussed the evolving situation in and around Iran,” Jaishankar wrote in a post on X, underscoring India’s close monitoring of the crisis.

The high-level conversation came shortly after the Indian Embassy in Iran issued a fresh advisory asking all Indian nationals—including students, pilgrims, businesspersons and tourists—to leave the country using available means, including commercial flights. The advisory follows reports indicating that the death toll from the ongoing protests has surged to around 2,500, as unrest continues to grip multiple regions across the country.

In its advisory, the Embassy urged Indian citizens to keep all travel and immigration documents, including passports and identity cards, readily accessible. “All Indian nationals in Iran are requested to contact the Indian Embassy for any assistance in this regard,” the statement said.

Reiterating safety precautions, the Embassy further advised Indian citizens and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) to exercise extreme caution, avoid areas witnessing protests or demonstrations, remain in constant contact with the Embassy, and closely monitor local media for updates.

As concerns mount over the safety of Indian students, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to urgently initiate evacuation measures for Kashmiri students stranded in Iran. The association cited the rapidly worsening security situation and the intensification of violence across the country.

The political turmoil in Iran has entered its 20th day, triggered initially by public anger over double-digit inflation and the sharp devaluation of the Iranian currency. The protests have since escalated into widespread clashes across at least 280 locations, further deepening instability and drawing international concern.