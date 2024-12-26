Japan Airlines (JAL) announced on Thursday, December 26, that its network had been targeted by a cyberattack, causing significant disruptions to its flight operations. The attack led to delays of up to one hour for at least 14 domestic flights and also impacted some international flights, according to Kyodo News.

The issues began at around 7:25 AM, prompting JAL to suspend ticket sales for both domestic and international flights for the rest of the day. Passengers with pre-purchased tickets were assured that their bookings remained valid.

JAL stated that it was actively working to counter the cyberattack and trace its origin, warning that the impact could be substantial. The airline managed to temporarily shut down the compromised router believed to be at the heart of the issue.

The Metropolitan Police Department has been contacted and is investigating the incident, according to sources cited by Kyodo News.

Earlier in the day, Japan Airlines took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform the public, saying, "We identified and addressed the cause of the issue. We are checking the system recovery status. Sales for both domestic and international flights departing today have been suspended. We apologize for any inconvenience caused."





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