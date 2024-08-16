After Typhoon Ampil caused power blackouts in Japan, hundreds of flights were grounded and tens of thousands of people were evacuated in the eastern parts of the country on August 16.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has categorised Typhoon Ampil as "very strong". It was situated off the Pacific coast of Japan's main island at 3 pm (local time). The agency has two higher categories - "very strong" and "violent".

The typhoon with wind speeds of 45 metres per second with a maximum gust of 60 metres per second (216 kmph/134 mph) is likely to get close to the eastern region of Kanto, and Tokyo, on August 16 evening.

The JMA stated, "The Kanto region is expected to experience fierce winds that could cause injuries from flying debris or even overturn trucks in motion."

Northeastern Japan's Iwaki City in Fukushima Prefecture issued an evacuation order for about 3,23,000 residents urging them to evacuate as the likelihood of heavy rain is higher on August 17.

The Mobara City in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo also ordered evacuation of 18,500 residents, while dozens of other cities opened special evacuation centres and advised voluntary evacuation.

Over 2,500 households in the Kanto area were still experiencing blackouts in the afternoon, the Tokyo Electric Power Co. said.

ANA Holdings said it will cancel 281 domestic flights and 54 international flights slated to leave or arrive on Friday, affecting nearly 70,000 passengers. The airline later said it would cancel 32 domestic flights into or out of Tokyo's Haneda airport on Saturday, disrupting travel plans for about 2,300 passengers.

Japan Airlines is planning to cancel 281 domestic and 38 international flights on Friday, affecting about 50,000 passengers.

All the high-speed "Shinkansen" bullet train services between Tokyo and Japan's industrial heartland of Nagoya are also cancelled.

Restaurants, department stores and amusement parks were either closed or curtailed business hours. Tokyo Disneyland, operated by Oriental Land moved up closing time to 3 pm from 9 pm local time on Friday.