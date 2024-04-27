Japan: Earthquake of 6.5 magnitude strikes Bonin Islands
The quake was at a depth of 503.2 km (312.7 miles), USGS said.
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An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck the Bonin Islands in Japan, as stated by the United States Geological Survey on April 27.
The quake was at a depth of 503.2 km (312.7 miles), USGS said.
However, so far there is no tsunami warning from the quake, said the US National Tsunami Warning Center.
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