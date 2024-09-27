Japan's former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba will assume the charge of Prime Minister, succeeding Fumio Kishida.

Ishiba secured the role on his fifth attempt, emerging victorious in a race among nine candidates vying to succeed Fumio Kishida. He will be sworn in as Japan’s 102nd Prime Minister by the Diet on October 1.

The 67-year-old Shigeru Ishiba triumphed over hardline nationalist Sanae Takaichi in a run-off vote, capping one of Japan’s most unpredictable leadership elections in decades, with a record nine candidates in the race.

It must be mentioned that Ishiba is assured of becoming the next Prime Minister due to the party's majority in parliament as leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which has dominated Japan’s post-war political landscape.

The race to replace current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida began in August after he announced his decision to step down following a series of scandals that sent the LDP’s approval ratings to record lows.

Ishiba’s approach to diplomacy will be closely watched, as he has repeatedly advocated for a more balanced bilateral relationship. During his campaign, he also proposed the creation of an "Asian NATO," a move likely to provoke tensions with Beijing, and one that a senior US official has already dismissed as premature.