A powerful earthquake of magnitude of 7.1 on the Richter Scale, struck off the southern coast of Japan on Thursday, prompting a tsunami advisory for the region. The tremor occurred at 4:42 pm local time near Miyazaki, Japan, as reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The Japan Meteorological Agency initially recorded the quake at a preliminary magnitude of 6.9. The epicenter was located off the eastern coast of Kyushu, Japan’s southern main island, at a depth of approximately 30 kilometers (18.6 miles). In response, the agency issued a tsunami advisory, forecasting waves up to 1 meter (3.3 feet) along the southern coast of Kyushu and the adjacent island of Shikoku.

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NHK World reported that the tsunami advisory affects the coastal areas of Miyazaki, Kochi, Oita, Kagoshima, and Ehime prefectures. Authorities have urged residents to avoid seashores and refrain from attempting to observe the situation.

This is a developing story, and further details are awaited.