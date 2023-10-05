An earthquake near Japan's outlying islands has prompted the issuance of a tsunami advisory. Officials in Japan have warned of a potential tsunami that could reach up to one meter in height.

The advisory, considered to be the lowest level of warning, urges individuals on the Izu islands, extending south from the heart of Honshu, the main Japanese island, to steer clear of coasts and river mouths, as reported by NHK TV.

Japan is notable for being one of the most earthquake-prone regions globally. A severe earthquake in 2011 led to a tsunami that wreaked havoc across northern Japan and resulted in a meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear plant. In other news, reports suggest that 55 Chinese sailors are feared dead in a submarine tragedy.





Also read : 55 Chinese sailors feared dead in submarine tragedy, says reports