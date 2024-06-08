The Japanese government, in a bold move to address the nation's dwindling birth rate, has launched a state-backed dating app aimed at facilitating marriages and reversing the alarming demographic decline.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, Japan recorded a mere 727,277 births last year, a staggering drop from its population of 123.9 million. The fertility rate now stands at 1.20, well below the replacement level of 2.1 needed to maintain a stable population.

The dating app, currently in a preliminary testing phase, employs an AI matchmaking system provided by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. Users undergo a "values diagnostic test" to determine compatibility and can specify desired traits in a potential partner.

Described as the 'first step' towards marriage, the initiative aims to promote marital unions and encourage couples to have children.

Eligibility criteria for the app include being single, over 18, and residing or working in Tokyo. Also, the platform offers guidance on work-life balance, childcare, housing assistance, and promoting men's involvement in domestic responsibilities.

The launch of the dating app is part of a broader effort by the Japanese government to address the demographic crisis. Other measures include expanding childcare facilities, providing housing subsidies for parents, and offering financial incentives for couples to have children in select regions.

Experts caution against apocalyptic scenarios but acknowledge the transformative impact of demographic shifts on Japan's workforce, economy, and societal structure. Nevertheless, the government remains committed to fostering marital bonds and revitalising the nation's demographic landscape.