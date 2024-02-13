Japan's space agency, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), has announced the postponement of its H3 rocket launch from Tanegashima, originally scheduled for this week, due to anticipated bad weather conditions.

The H3 rocket, touted as a versatile and cost-effective new flagship, was set to transport two small satellites in a mission aimed at demonstrating its orbit-reaching capabilities.

This comes after two previous failed attempts to launch the rocket. JAXA will announce a new launch date once it is determined. Last month, Japan successfully landed its SLIM spacecraft, dubbed the 'Moon Sniper', on the lunar surface, despite the spacecraft's solar panels facing the incorrect direction.

Prior to this, Japan experienced multiple space failures, including the unsuccessful first H3 launch attempt in February last year, which was aborted when the solid rocket boosters failed to ignite.

In the second attempt in March, the spacecraft was commanded to self-destruct when it was determined that the mission would not be successful.

The H3, developed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, is the successor to Japan's H-IIA launch system, which was launched in 2001.